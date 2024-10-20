12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Skeletal Formula
Convert the following skeletal formula into condensed and structural formulas.
Draw both condensed and line structures for the chemicals listed in Problem 12.1.
Convert the following models into line drawings (back = C; white = H; blue = N) <IMAGE>
Convert the following models into line drawings (back = C; white = H; blue = N) <IMAGE>
Oxybenzone is an effective sunscreen whose structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of oxybenzone?
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>
b. What is the molecular formula and molar mass of avobenzone?
"Draw a skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:
(b) <IMAGE>"
Write the skeletal structure for the alkane or cycloalkane shown:
(c) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3
Lewis structures, condensed structural formulas, and skeletal structures are used to represent the structure of an organic compound. Each of the following compounds is shown in one of these representations. Convert each compound into the other two structural representations not shown.
(c) <IMAGE>