12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Other Substituents
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Draw a structure for the following alkane: 3-tert-butyl-1-phenylheptane.
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:
d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (11.3, 11.5, 11.6)
a. bromocyclopropane
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
d. 2,3-dichlorohexane
Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name: (11.3)
b. <IMAGE>
Write the condensed formula for each of the following molecules:
(b) 1,3-dichloro-3-methylheptane
ALLIED Health A widely used general anesthetic is called halothane or Fluothane. Its IUPAC name is 2-bromo-2-chloro-1,1,1-trifluoroethane. Draw the Lewis structure for this compound.