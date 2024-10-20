10. Acids and Bases
Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
Write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound:
H2Se
Determine the chemical equation that would result when carbonate, CO32-, reacts with water.
Identify the reactant that is a Brønsted–Lowry acid and the reactant that is a Brønsted–Lowry base in each of the following: a. HI(aq)+H₂O(l)→I⁻(aq)+H₃O⁺(aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid–base pairs in each of the following equations: b. NH4⁺(aq) + H₂O(l)⇄NH₃(aq) + H₃O⁺(aq)
