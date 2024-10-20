4. Molecular Compounds
Covalent Bonds
Textbook Question
What is a coordinate covalent bond, and how does it differ from a covalent bond?
Textbook Question
Identify the bonds formed between the following pairs of atoms as either covalent or ionic. d. Zinc and fluorine
Textbook Question
Which of the following contains a coordinate covalent bond? (Hint: How many covalent bonds would you expect the central atom (underlined/bold) to form?) a. PbCl₂ b. Cu (NH₃)₄²⁺ c. NH⁺₄
Textbook Question
A compound of gallium with chlorine has a melting point of 77°C and a boiling point of 201°C. Is the compound ionic or covalent? What is a likely formula?
Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds contain ionic bonds? Which contain covalent bonds? Which contain coordinate covalent bonds? (A compound may contain more than one type of bond.) a. BaCl₂
Textbook Question
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5) g. Is the compound in part f ionic or molecular?
Textbook Question
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5) b. Will a compound of X and Y be ionic or molecular?
