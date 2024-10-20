8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Multiple Choice
A gas mixture contains 72.8% chlorine and 27.2% neon by mass. What is the partial pressure of neon in the mixture if the total pressure is recorded as 809 mmHg?
Multiple Choice
The partial pressure of N2 in the air is 593 mmHg at 1 atm. What is the partial pressure of N2 in a bubble of air a scuba diver breathes when he is 66 ft below the surface of the water where the pressure is 3.00 atm?
Textbook Question
Determine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2 = 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.
Textbook Question
Suppose a mixture contains helium and oxygen gases. If the partial pressure of helium is the same as the partial pressure of oxygen, what do you know about the number of helium atoms compared to the number of oxygen molecules? Explain.
Textbook Question
In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood. b. Why does a person with severe emphysema sometimes use a portable oxygen tank?
Textbook Question
In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood. a. How would the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood change?
Textbook Question
A mixture of nitrogen (N₂) and helium has a volume of 250 mL at 30 °C and a total pressure of 745 mmHg. (8.5, 8.6, 8.7) a. If the partial pressure of helium is 32 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of the nitrogen?
Textbook Question
What is the total pressure, in millimeters of mercury, of a gas mixture containing argon gas at 0.25 atm, helium gas at 350 mmHg, and nitrogen gas at 360 Torr? (8.7)
