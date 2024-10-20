5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Molecular Equations
Open Question
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →
Open Question
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
MgBr2 (aq) + NaC2H3O2 (aq) →
Open Question
Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation
Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →
Textbook Question
An aqueous solution of a cation (represented as blue spheres in the diagram) is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion (represented as green spheres) and the following result is obtained: Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the following lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain. Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+ Anions: Cl−, CO2−3, CrO2−4, NO−3
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the neutralization of each of the following: c. HNO₃(aq) and Mg(OH)₂(s)
Textbook Question
Write the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction of stomach acid HCl with Al(OH)₃, an ingredient in some antacids.
