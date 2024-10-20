An aqueous solution of a cation (represented as blue spheres in the diagram) is allowed to mix with a solution of an anion (represented as green spheres) and the following result is obtained:

Which combinations of cation and anion, chosen from the following lists, are compatible with the observed results? Explain. Cations: Na+, Ca2+, Ag+, Ni2+ Anions: Cl−, CO2−3, CrO2−4, NO−3