16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Amides
Draw structure from provided IUPAC name: 4-hydroxy-N-methyl-N-propylheptanamide.
Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
a. <IMAGE>
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c. N-Ethyl-N-methylbenzamide
a. 3-Methylpentanamide
a. 3-Methylpentanamide
b. N-Phenylacetamide
b. N-Phenylacetamide
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following amides:
c. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following amides:
b. 2-methylpentanamide
a. heptanamide
a. heptanamide
c. 3-methylbutyramide
c. 3-methylbutyramide
There are four amide isomers with the molecular formula C3H7NO. Draw their condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC name for each. (14.6)