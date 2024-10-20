15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Ketones
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
A cyclic alpha-hydroxyketone, C₅H₈O₂
Redraw each of the following in line structure format. Indicate which compounds have an aldehyde carbonyl group, a ketone carbonyl group, or neither.
<IMAGE>
e. CH3CH2COCH2CH3
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone
Give systematic, IUPAC names for the following compounds. Redraw each in line structure format.
O
II
a. CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂
O
II
b. CH₃CH₂CCH₂CH₃
CH₃ O
I II
c. CH₃CH₂CHCH₂CH
d. Dipropyl ketone
Aldosterone is a key steroid involved in controlling the sodium–potassium balance in the body. Identify the functional groups in aldosterone. <IMAGE>
Draw all the ketones you can with a chemical formula of C₈H₁₆O whose longest chain is eight carbons. Name each using both its IUPAC and common name.
Draw the structural formulas of the following compounds:
2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane
The compound carvone is responsible for the odor of spearmint. Identify the functional groups in carvone. <IMAGE>
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
A 6-carbon cyclic ketone with a methyl group on the beta carbon
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
An 8-carbon ketone with six carbons as its longest chain
Compound X is a secondary alcohol whose formula is C₃H₈O. When compound X is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound Y (C₃H₆). When compound X is oxidized, compound Z (C₃H₆O) forms, which cannot be oxidized further. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds X, Y, and Z. (12.3, 12.4)
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
b. 4-chloro-2-pentanone