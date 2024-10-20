26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Write the sequence of pre-mRNA produced from the following DNA informational strand.
5’ AATCAGTGACGT 3’
Write the sequence of pre-mRNA produced from the following DNA informational strand.
5’ AATCAGTGACGT 3’
If the sequence T-A-C-C-C-T appears on the informational strand of DNA, what sequence appears opposite it on the template strand? Label your answer with 3′ and 5′ ends.
What mRNA base sequences are complementary to the following DNA template sequences? Be sure to label the 5′ and 3′ ends of the complementary sequences.
a. 5′ CAT GCT CTA CAG 3′
Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
2. transcription
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment
Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:
C C G A A G G T T C A C
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA: (17.3, 17.4, 17.5)
a. Complete the bases in the parent and new strands.
<IMAGE>
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA: (17.3, 17.4, 17.5)
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.
<IMAGE>
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine. (17.3, 17.4, 17.5, 17.6)
b. Using the new strand that results from this mutation, write the order of bases in the altered mRNA.
<IMAGE>
The sequence of bases in a DNA template strand is 5'GGCTTATTGCCA3'. What is the corresponding mRNA produced?