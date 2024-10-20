20. Carbohydrates
Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
Draw the enantiomer of given structure of Xylose, and identify as D or L.
Aldoheptoses have five chiral carbon atoms. What is the maximum possible number of aldoheptose stereoisomers? Draw all of the aldoheptose stereoisomers.
Only three stereoisomers are possible for 2,3-dibromo-2, 3-dichlorobutane. Draw them, indicating which pair are enantiomers (optical isomers). Why does the other isomer not have an enantiomer?
Sucrose and d-glucose rotate plane-polarized light to the right; d-fructose rotates light to the left. When sucrose is hydrolyzed, the glucose–fructose mixture rotates light to the left.
b. Why do you think the mixture is called “invert sugar”?
Identify each of the following pairs of Fischer projections as enantiomers or identical compounds:
a. <IMAGE>
Identify each of the following pairs of Fischer projections as enantiomers or identical compounds: (13.2, 13.3)
c. <IMAGE>
Indicate whether each pair of Fischer projections represents enantiomers or identical structures.
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the Fischer projection of the C3 epimer of d-glucose. Compare your structure with those in Table 6.1 and give the name of this compound.
Draw the Fischer projection for the enantiomer (mirror image) of each of the following:
(a) <IMAGE>
d-Altrose
Classify structures A, B, and C in the figure as being either an enantiomer or a diastereomer of d-galactose.
<IMAGE>