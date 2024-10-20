5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Write the balanced equation for the following by inserting the correct coefficients in the blanks.
Open Question
Determine the total sum of the coefficients after balancing the following equation.
Textbook Question
Why is it not possible to balance an equation by changing the subscript on a substance, say from H₂O to H₂O₂?
Textbook Question
Which of the following equations are balanced? Balance those that need it. a. CaC₂+2 H₂O→Ca(OH)₂+C₂H₂ b. C₂H₈N₂+2 N₂O₄→2 N₂+2 CO₂+4 H₂O c. 3 MgO +2 Fe→Fe₂O₃+3 Mg d. N₂O→N₂+O₂
Textbook Question
Determine whether each of the following chemical equations is balanced or not balanced: d. C₃H₈(g) + 5O₂(g) →∆ 3CO₂(g) + 4H₂O(g)
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following chemical equations: c. Sb₂S₃(s) + HCl(aq) → SbCl₃(aq) + H₂S(g)
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following chemical equations: d. Al(s) + HCl(aq) → H₂(g) + AlCl₃(aq)
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following neutralization equations: a. HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)₂(s) → H₂O(l) + MgCl(aq)
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following neutralization equations: a. HNO₃(aq) + Ba(OH)₂(s) → H₂O(l) + Ba(NO₃)₂(aq)
Textbook Question
High temperature combustion processes, such as in combustion engines and coal-fired power plants, can result in the reaction of nitrogen and sulfur with oxygen to form nitrogen oxides (NO𝓍) and sulfur oxides (SO𝓍), where x can vary. These NO𝓍 and SO𝓍 compounds subsequently undergo further reaction in the atmosphere to create acidic compounds that contribute to acid rain. a. Do some research to determine the common products that are formed (i.e., what are the values of x) for the reactions of N and S with oxygen. Write balanced equations for these reactions.
Textbook Question
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases, (7.4, 7.5) Reactants → Products b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Textbook Question
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases, (7.4, 7.5) Reactants → Products b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Textbook Question
Cobalt(II) chloride, a blue solid, can absorb water from the air to form cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate, a pink solid. The equilibrium is so sensitive to moisture in the air that CoCl₂ is used as a humidity indicator. Write a balanced equation for the equilibrium. Be sure to include water as a reactant to produce the hexahydrate.
