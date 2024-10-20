Skip to main content
High temperature combustion processes, such as in combustion engines and coal-fired power plants, can result in the reaction of nitrogen and sulfur with oxygen to form nitrogen oxides (NO𝓍) and sulfur oxides (SO𝓍), where x can vary. These NO𝓍 and SO𝓍 compounds subsequently undergo further reaction in the atmosphere to create acidic compounds that contribute to acid rain. a. Do some research to determine the common products that are formed (i.e., what are the values of x) for the reactions of N and S with oxygen. Write balanced equations for these reactions.
