Match each of the following statements with hydrogenation (A), Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis (B), Saponification (C) or Oxidation (D).

I. ____ Glycerol is one of the products created.

II. ____ C=O bonds are created in the process.

III. ____ C=C bonds are converted to C–C bonds in the process.

IV. ____ Salts of fatty acids are some of the products created.