10. Acids and Bases
Acid and Base Strength
10. Acids and Bases
Acid and Base Strength
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Open Question
Determine [OH–] in each base solution. If the base is weak, indicate the value that [OH–] is less than.
207
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Predict the direction of the following reaction:
HC2H3O2 (aq) + H2O (liq) ______________ H3O+ (aq) + C2H3O2– (aq)
212
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the proton transfer reaction between hydrofluoric acid (HF) and ammonia (NH₃). Identify each conjugate acid-base pair, and rewrite the equilibrium arrows to indicate if the forward or reverse reaction is favored.
526
views
Textbook Question
From this electrostatic potential map of the amino acid alanine, identify the most acidic hydrogens in the molecule:
505
views
Textbook Question
Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs: b. H₃PO₄ or HSO₄⁻
405
views
Textbook Question
Using TABLE 10.3, identify the stronger acid in each of the following pairs: a. HBr or HNO₂
248
views
Textbook Question
Electrostatic potential maps of acetic acid (CH₃CO₂H) and ethyl alcohol (CH₃CH₂OH) are shown. Identify the most acidic hydrogen in each, and tell which of the two is likely to be the stronger acid.
719
views
Showing 11 of 11 practice