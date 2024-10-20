13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkenes
Determine structure of the following alkene: 3-isopropylcyclohexene.
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
a. A 6-carbon alkene whose longest chain is 4 carbons in length (three possibilities)
Draw both condensed and line structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. 3-Methyl-1-heptene
b. 4,4-Dimethyl-2-pentyne
c. 2-Methyl-3-hexene
d. 1,3,3-Trimethylcyclohexene
b. An alkyne with 5 carbons total (three possibilities)
a. trans-2-Pentene
b. trans-3,4-Dimethyl-3-hexene
c. 2-Methyl-1,3-butadiene
d. trans-3-Heptene
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
a. cis-1,2-difluoroethene
a. trans-1-bromo-2-chloroethene
Give the IUPAC name (including cis or trans, if needed) for each of the following: (11.5, 11.6)
c. <IMAGE>
Identify the following pairs of structures as structural isomers, cis–trans isomers, or the same molecule: (11.5, 11.6)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (11.3, 11.5, 11.6)
c. 2,3-dichloro-1-butene
a. 1-methylcyclopentene
b. trans-2-pentene