18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Using Table 18.3, name the α-amino acids that (a) contain an aromatic ring, (b) contain sulfur, (c) are alcohols, and (d) have alkyl-group side chains.
Indicate whether each of the following molecules is an α-amino acid or not, and explain why.
a. <IMAGE>
Proteins are usually least soluble in water at their isoelectric points. Explain.
A family visits a pediatrician with their sick child. The four-month-old baby is pale, has obvious episodes of pain, and is not thriving. The doctor orders a series of blood tests, including a test for hemoglobin types. The results show that the infant is not only anemic but that the anemia is due to sickle-cell anemia. The family wants to know if their other two children have sickle-cell anemia, sickle-cell trait, or no sickle-cell gene at all.
a. What test will be used?
Is serine chiral? Draw serine and identify the chiral atom. Explain why serine is chiral.
Threonine has two chiral centers. Draw l-threonine and indicate which carbon atoms are chiral. Which carbon atom is responsible for d and l configuration?
Identify some differences between the following pairs:
b. complete and incomplete proteins