13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Chirality
Provide the enantiomer using method 2. (Hint: chiral center is circled in red.)
2-Aminopropane is an achiral molecule, but 2-aminobutane is chiral. Explain.
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
c. <IMAGE>
Identify the chiral center(s) in each of the following molecules:
a. 2-Methyl-3-pentanol
Which of the alcohols pictured in Problem 14.48 are chiral? Indicate the chiral carbons for those that are chiral.
Are the following molecules chiral or achiral? If they are chiral, identify the chiral carbon atom(s).
d. <IMAGE>
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(a) <IMAGE>
Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(d) <IMAGE>
Ritalin®
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(b) <IMAGE>
Pantothenic Acid, a B vitamin
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(a) <IMAGE>
Threonine, an amino acid
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d) <IMAGE>
Tramadol, an analgesic
ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*).
(d) <IMAGE>
Dihydroxyacetone, used in spray tanning