13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Chirality

ALLIED Health Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):


(d) <IMAGE>                                                                                                                                                                   

Dihydroxyacetone phosphate, an intermediate in the metabolism of carbohydrates

