14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Intro to Redox Reactions
Determine if the following reaction represents an oxidation, reduction or neither.
Determine if the following reaction represents an oxidation, reduction or neither.
Textbook Question
Are the substances shown in italics undergoing oxidation or reduction?
(c) Wine (containing ethanol, CH₃CH₂OH) sours to vinegar (CH₃COOH).
Textbook Question
Are the substances shown in italics undergoing oxidation or reduction?
(c) The biomolecule FADH₂ loses hydrogen, becoming FAD.
Textbook Question
ALLIED Health Identify the main organic reaction shown as condensation, hydrolysis, oxidation, or reduction:
(b) <IMAGE>
Textbook Question
Determine whether each of the following organic reactions is an oxidation or a reduction reaction. (Only the organic compounds are shown.)
(b) <IMAGE>
