20. Carbohydrates
Classification of Carbohydrates
During the digestion of starch from potatoes, the enzyme α-amylase catalyzes the hydrolysis of starch into maltose. Subsequently, the enzyme maltase catalyzes the hydrolysis of maltose into two glucose units. Write an equation (in words) for the enzymatic conversion of starch to glucose. Classify each of the carbohydrates in the equation as a disaccharide, monosaccharide, or polysaccharide.
Name a naturally occurring carbohydrate and its source for each type of carbohydrate listed in Problem 20.83.
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) also referred to as dextrose
(a) in combination with glucose produces the disaccharide lactose
Classify the following carbohydrates as a monosaccharide, disaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide:
(a) carageenan, a seaweed extract containing up to 25,000 carbohydrate units
(a) raffinose, a soluble fiber containing three carbohydrate units
Identify the following as characteristics of soluble or insoluble fiber:
(a) can mix with water
Classify each of the following monosaccharides by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons (for example, a monosaccharide with an aldehyde and three carbons is an aldotriose).
(a) <IMAGE>