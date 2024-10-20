Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Matter and Measurements
Density

1. Matter and Measurements

Density

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
Today, thermometers containing mercury are used less frequently than in the past because of concerns regarding the toxicity of mercury and because of its relatively high melting point (-39 degree C). This means that mercury thermometers cannot be used in very cold environments because the mercury is a solid under such conditions. Alcohol thermometers, however, can be used over a temperature range from - 115 degree C (the melting point of alcohol) to 78.5 degree C (the boiling point of alcohol). b. The densities of alcohol and mercury are 0.79 g/mL and 13.6 g/mL, respectively. If the volume of liquid in a typical laboratory thermometer is 1.0 mL, what mass of alcohol is contained in the thermometer? What mass of mercury?
750
views
Showing 12 of 12 practice