1. Matter and Measurements
Density
When lead levels in blood exceed 0.80 ppm (parts per million) the level is considered dangerous. 0.80 ppm means that 1 million g of blood would contain 0.80 g of Pb. Given that the density of blood is 1.060 kg/cm3, how many grams of Pb would be found in 400.00 mL of blood at 0.620 ppm?
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following: b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following: a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples? b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples? b. A 14.3 - cm³ sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples? a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm³.
In an old trunk, you find a piece of metal that you think may be aluminum, silver, or lead. You take it to a lab, where you find it has a mass of 217 g and a volume of 19.2 cm³. Using TABLE 2.8, what is the metal you found?
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid? (2.7)
The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm³. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube? (2.7)
Today, thermometers containing mercury are used less frequently than in the past because of concerns regarding the toxicity of mercury and because of its relatively high melting point (-39 degree C). This means that mercury thermometers cannot be used in very cold environments because the mercury is a solid under such conditions. Alcohol thermometers, however, can be used over a temperature range from - 115 degree C (the melting point of alcohol) to 78.5 degree C (the boiling point of alcohol). b. The densities of alcohol and mercury are 0.79 g/mL and 13.6 g/mL, respectively. If the volume of liquid in a typical laboratory thermometer is 1.0 mL, what mass of alcohol is contained in the thermometer? What mass of mercury?
How many milliliters of gasoline have a mass of 1.2 kg (see TABLE 2.8)? (2.7)
