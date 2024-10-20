3. Ionic Compounds
Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
Provide the molecular formula for the following compound:Sodium dichromate
Textbook Question
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions: e. Al³⁺ and S²⁻
Textbook Question
Write the correct ionic formula for the compound formed between each of the following pairs of ions: b. Ca²⁺ and S²⁻
Textbook Question
Write the symbols for the ions, and the correct formula for the ionic compound formed by each of the following: c. sodium and phosphorus
Textbook Question
Write the symbol for the cation in each of the following ionic compounds: a. FeCl₂
Textbook Question
The elements in red in the periodic table can form cations having more than one charge. Write the formulas and names of the compounds that are formed between the red cations and the blue anions depicted in the periodic table.
Textbook Question
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5) e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?
Textbook Question
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5) d. What would be the formula of a compound of X and Y?
Textbook Question
Using each of the following electron arrangements, give the formulas for the cation and anion that form, the formula for the compound they form, and its name. (6.2, 6.3)