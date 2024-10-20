7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Heat Capacity
A sample of copper absorbs 3.53 kJ of heat, which increases the temperature by 25 ºC, determine the mass (in kg) of the copper sample if the specific heat capacity of copper is 0.385 J / g ºC.
Based on their given specific heat capacities which compound would show the greatest temperature change upon absorbing 25.0 J of heat?
50.00 g of heated metal ore is placed into an insulated beaker containing 822.5 g of water. Once the metal heats up the final temperature of the water is 32.08 ºC. If the metal gains 14.55 kJ of energy, what is the initial temperature of the water? The specific heat capacity of copper is 4.184 J / g ºC.
Assuming that Coca-Cola has the same specific heat as water, how much energy in calories is removed when 350 g of Coca-Cola (about the contents of one 12 oz can) is cooled from room temperature ( 25 ° C ) to refrigerator temperature ( 3 ° C )?
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?
Use the heat equation to calculate the energy, in joules and calories, for each of the following (see TABLE 3.11): c. lost when 15.0 g of ethanol, C₂H₆O, cools from 60.5 °C to −42.0 °C
Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm³ from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11. (3.6)
Calculate the specific heat of copper if it takes 23 cal (96 J) to heat a 5.0 g sample from 25 degree C to 75 degree C.
The specific heat of fat is 0.45 cal/(g ⋅ °C) (1.9 J/g °C) and the density of fat is 0.94 g/cm^3. How much energy (in calories and joules) is needed to heat 10 cm^3 of fat from room temperature (25 degree C) to its melting point (35 degree C)?
hen 100 cal (418 J) of heat is applied to a 125 g sample, the temperature increases by 28 degree C. Calculate the specific heat of the sample and compare your answer to the values in Table 1.10. What is the identity of the sample?
On a hot day, the beach sand gets hot but the water stays cool. Would you predict that the specific heat of sand is higher or lower than that of water? Explain. (3.6)
A metal is thought to be titanium or aluminum. When 4.7 g of the metal absorbs 11 J, its temperature rises by 4.5 °C. (3.6) b. Would you identify the metal as titanium or aluminum (see TABLE 3.11)?
A metal is thought to be copper or gold. When 18 g of the metal absorbs 58 cal, its temperature rises by 35 °C. (3.6) a. What is the specific heat, in cal/g °C, of the metal?
When 1.0 tablespoon of butter is burned or used by our body, it releases 100 kcal (100 food Calories or 418. 4 kJ) of energy. If we could use all the energy provided, how many tablespoons of butter would have to be burned to raise the temperature of 3.00 L of water from 18.0 ℃ to 90.0 ℃
