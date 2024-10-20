9. Solutions
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Open Question
Each of the following reactions depicts a solute dissolving in water. Classify each solute as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a non-electrolyte.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents a non-electrolyte?
a) (CH3)2NH2 b) NaOH c) HIO3 d) C2H5OH e) CsNH2
Textbook Question
KF is a strong electrolyte, and HF is a weak electrolyte. How is the solution of KF different from that of HF?
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the dissociation of each of the following strong electrolytes in water: d. Fe(NO₃)₃
Textbook Question
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: a. acetic acid, HC₂H₃O₂, a weak electrolyte
Textbook Question
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: b. NaBr, a strong electrolyte
Textbook Question
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: c. fructose, C₆H₁₂O₆, a nonelectrolyte
Textbook Question
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte: b. NH₃(g) + H₂O(l) ⇌ NH₄⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq)
Textbook Question
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte: a. K₂SO₄(s) →H₂O 2K⁺(aq) + SO₄²⁻(aq)
Textbook Question
Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute that is a (9.2) c. strong electrolyte
