9. Solutions
Molality
Many compounds are only partially dissociated into ions in aqueous solution. Trichloroacetic acid (CCl₃CO₂H), for instance, is partially dissociated in water according to the equation CCl₃CO₂H (aq) → H⁺ (aq) + CCl₃CO₂⁻ (aq) For a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of trichloroacetic acid in 1.00 kg of water, 36.0% of the trichloroacetic acid dissociates to form H⁺ and CCl₃CO₂⁻ ions. What is the total concentration of dissolved ions and molecules in 1 kg of water?
A solution is prepared by dissolving 43.0 g potassium chlorate, KClO3, in enough water to make 100.0 mL of solution. If the density of the solution is 1.760 g/mL, what is the molality of KClO3 in the solution?
The density of a 15.7 M methanol (CH3OH) solution is 0.858 g/mL. If H2O is the solvent, what is the molality of the solution?
<p><strong>Osmolality</strong> or Ionic Molality, represents number of dissolved particles in a solution.</p>
