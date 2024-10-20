7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation: 6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Is the total enthalpy (H) of the reactants for an endothermic reaction greater than or less than the total enthalpy of the products?
The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol). What is the sign of ∆H for this process? Write a reaction showing heat as a product or reactant.
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks: 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g) For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 x 10^-29 at 25 °C. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
Hydrogen chloride can be made from the reaction of chlorine and hydrogen: Cl2(g) + H2(g) → 2 HCl(g) For this reaction, K = 26 x 10^33 and ∆H = -44 kcal/mol(-184 kJ/mol) at 25 °C. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic: c. The metabolism of glucose in the body provides energy.
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic: b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic: b. In the body, the synthesis of proteins requires energy.
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic: a. CH₄(g) + 2O₂(g) →∆ CO₂(g) + 2H₂O(g) + 802kJ
