1. Matter and Measurements
Classification of Matter
1. Matter and Measurements
Classification of Matter
Classify each of the following as an element, compound or mixture.
a) Ammonia, NH3
b) Gold bar
c) Orange juice
d) Wine
e) Saline solution
Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound: d. rust (Fe₂O₃)
Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound: b. hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂)
Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture: c. ice (H₂O)
A dietitian includes one of the following mixtures in the lunch menu. Classify each as homogeneous or heterogeneous. b. tea
Which of these terms, (i) mixture, (ii) solid, (iii) liquid, (iv) gas, (v) chemical element, (vi) chemical compound, applies to the following substances at room temperature? a. Gasoline b. Iodine c. Water d. Air e. Blood f. Sodium bicarbonate g. Gaseous ammonia h. Silicon
Hydrogen peroxide, often used in solutions to cleanse cuts and scrapes, breaks down to yield water and oxygen: Hydrogen peroxide, H₂O₂ (aq) → Hydrogen, H₂ (g) + Oxygen, O₂ (g) b. Which of the substances are chemical compounds, and which are elements?
Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture: (3.1) b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous: (3.1) c. vegetable oil
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous: (3.1) b. herbal tea
A white solid with a melting point of 730 degree C is melted. When electricity is passed through the resultant liquid, a brown gas and a molten metal are produced. Neither the metal nor the gas can be broken down into anything simpler by chemical means. Classify each—the white solid, the molten metal, and the brown gas—as a mixture, a compound, or an element.
