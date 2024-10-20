21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Electron Transport Chain
FADH2 can be oxidized at both complex I and II in the inner membrane of mitochondria. (T/F)
What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?
What two coenzymes are involved with initial events of the electron-transport chain?
What happens to the energy level as electrons are passed along in electron transport?
In the chemiosmotic model, how is energy provided to synthesize ATP? (18.6)
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
