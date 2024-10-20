10. Acids and Bases
Acid-Base Reactions
Write a balanced chemical equation for the following acid-base reaction:
Bromic acid reacting with hydrazine (N2H4).
Write a balanced chemical equation, include phases, for the following acid reaction:HClO3 reacting with Zn metal.
Write a balanced chemical equation, include phases, for the following acid reaction:HBr reacting with Li2O.
Show how ethylamine (C₂H₅NH₂) reacts with hydrochloric acid to form an ethylammonium salt.
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions: d. H₂SO⁴(aq) + Mg(OH)₂(s) →
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions: c. HCl (aq) + NaHCO₃(s) →
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions: a. ZnCO₃(s) + HBr(aq) →
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions: b. Zn(s) + HCl(aq) →
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions: c. H₂SO₄(aq) + Ca(OH)₂(s) →
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions: b. Ca(s) + H₂SO₄(aq) →
