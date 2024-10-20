16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Saponification
Name alcohol formed when the following ester undergoes a saponification reaction.
Household soap is a mixture of the sodium or potassium salts of long-chain carboxylic acids that arise from saponification of animal fat.
b. Draw the structures of the soap molecules produced in the following reaction: <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
a. <IMAGE>a
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following: (14.4, 14.5)
c. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following: (14.4, 14.6)
a. <IMAGE>
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears. (9.4, 10.6, 14.3, 14.4)
d. Write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.
e. How many milliliters of a 0.208 M NaOH solution is needed to completely hydrolyze (saponify) 1.58 g of propyl acetate?