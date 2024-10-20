12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Tetrachloroethane (C2H2Cl4) has been used as an industrial solvent to produce paint removers and pesticides. It is classified as an organic compound. Which feature of this molecule makes it organic?
What characteristics of carbon make possible the existence of so many different organic compounds?
Which do you think has a higher boiling point, pentane or neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane)? Why?
How many hydrogen atoms are needed to complete the hydrocarbon formulas for the following carbon backbones?
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
f. C₃H₇Cl
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
a. C₆H₁₂O₆
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
a. is soluble in water
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
c. contains carbon and hydrogen
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
b. is a gas at room temperature
Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:
c. contains covalent bonds