15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H⁻) and (H⁺) a proton
. Removal of H⁻ and H⁺ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group <IMAGE>
a.To which atom of the carbonyl is the hydride ion added and why?
b. In the reaction, indicate which direction represents reduction and which represents oxidation.
Write the structures of the hemiacetal or hemiketal that result from reactions (a) and (b). Write the structures of the complete hydrolysis products of the acetal or ketal in (c) and (d).
Acetone + Ethanol → ?
What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. HOCH2―CH2―CH2OH
Draw the structures of the products formed when the following compounds react with a reducing agent.
<IMAGE>
Can the alcohol (CH3)3COH be formed by the reduction of an aldehyde or ketone? Why or why not?
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
<IMAGE>
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
CH3CH2―O―CH2―CHO
Indicate which compounds contain aldehyde or ketone carbonyl groups.
<IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
d. 2-methyl-3-pentanone
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. ethyl propyl ketone
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. butyraldehyde
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. hexanal
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
b. <IMAGE>
Which compound in each of the following pairs would be more soluble in water? Explain.
c. butanal or hexanal
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following: (12.4)
a. <IMAGE>