9. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
Multiple Choice
Henry's Law Constant for nitrogen in water is 1.67 x 10–4 M•atm–1. If a closed canister contains 0.103 M nitrogen, what would be its pressure in atm?
Multiple Choice
At 0ºC and 1.00 atm, as much as 0.84 g of O2 can dissolve in 1.0 L of water. At 0ºC and 4.00 atm, how many grams of O2 dissolve in 1.0 L of water?
Multiple Choice
The atmospheric pressure in a lab is calculated as 1.3 atm. If oxygen gas contributes 62% of this atmospheric pressure, determine its mass (in g) dissolved at room temperature in 25 L of water. The Henry's Law Constant for oxygen in water at this temperature is 5.3 x 10-5 M/atm.
Textbook Question
At a total atmospheric pressure of 1.00 atm, the partial pressure of CO₂ in air is approximately 4.0 x 10^-4atm. Using the data in Problem 9.4, what is the solubility of CO₂ in an open bottle of seltzer water at 20 °C?
Textbook Question
The solubility of NH₃ gas in water at an NH₃ pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C. a.What is the solubility of NH₃ if its partial pressure is reduced to 225.0 mmHg?
Textbook Question
The solubility of NH₃ gas in water at an NH₃ pressure of 760.0 mmHg and 25°C is 51.8 g/100 mL and 27.0 g/100 mL at 50°C. b.How many moles of NH₃ would be released from 1.0 L of a saturated NH₃ solution if the temperature was increased from 25 to 50 °C?
Textbook Question
The solubility of CO₂ gas in water is 0.15 g/100 mL at a CO₂ pressure of 760 mmHg. b. An atmospheric concentration of 380 ppm, CO₂ corresponds to a partial pressure of 0.00038 atm. What percentage of the CO₂ originally dissolved in the solution in part (a) remains in solution after the soft drink reaches equilibrium with the ambient atmosphere?
