6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
Limiting Reagent
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
Limiting Reagent
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Acrylonitrile (C3H3N) is the starting material for many synthetic carpets and fabrics. It is produced by the following reaction:
2 C3H6 (g) + 2 NH3 (g) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 C3H3N (g) + 6 H2O (g)
If 12.0 g C3H6, 10.0 g NH3, and 5.0 g O2 react, what mass of acrylonitrile can be produced, assuming 100% yield?
2200
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
The reaction between solid aluminum and iron (III) oxide can generate temperatures reaching 3000 ºC and is used in welding metals.
2 Al + Fe2O3 → Al2O3 + 2 Fe
If 150 g of Al are reacted with 432 g of Fe2O3, what is the mass of the excess reactant remaining?
1346
views
4
rank
Textbook Question
Consider the balanced chemical equation: 2A + B2 → 2AB. Given the following reaction vessel, determine the theoretical yield of product.
503
views
Textbook Question
In Problem 6.40, hydrazine reacted with oxygen according to the following (unbalanced) equation: N2H4(l) + O2(g) → NO2(g) + H2O(g) If 75.0 kg of hydrazine are reacted with 75.0 kg of oxygen, which is the limiting reagent?
542
views
Textbook Question
Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid: C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l) Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.
635
views
Textbook Question
Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid: C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l) Calculate the theoretical yield for this reaction.
917
views
Textbook Question
Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride. C7H6O3 (salicylic acid) + C4H6O3 (acetic anhydride) → C9H8O4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C2H4O2 (acetic acid) Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.
852
views
Showing 7 of 7 practice