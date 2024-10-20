23. Lipids
Steroids
23. Lipids
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid: (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)
b. cholesterol
Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d): (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)
1. glycerol
2. fatty acid
3. phosphate
4. amino alcohol
5. steroid nucleus
6. sphingosine
a. estrogen
Match the lipoprotein (1 to 4) with its description (a to d). (15.6)
1. chylomicrons
2. VLDL
3. LDL
4. HDL
b. “bad” cholesterol
Which of the following are steroid hormones?
a. cholesterol
b. cortisol
c. estradiol
d. testosterone
