16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Hydrolysis
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Name the carboxylic acid formed when the following amide undergoes an acidic hydrolysis reaction.
Determine the carboxylate anion formed in the following reaction between the given amide and aqueous base.
Determine the nitrogen product formed when the following amide undergoes acidic hydrolysis.
What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?
a. <IMAGE>
What carboxylic acids and amines result from hydrolysis of the following amides?
b. N,N-Dimethyl-p-nitrobenzamide
Identify the functional group in the following compounds and give the structures of the products of hydrolysis for these compounds.
a. <IMAGE>
N-Acetylglucosamine (also known as NAG) is an important component on the surfaces of cells.
b. Draw the structures of the products of acid hydrolysis.
When both the carboxylic acid and the amine are in the same molecule, amide formation produces lactams. A lactam is a cyclic amide, where the amide group is part of the ring. Draw the structure of the product(s) obtained from acid hydrolysis of these lactams.
a. <IMAGE> epsilon-lactam
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with HCl:
d. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
c. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
d. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following: (14.6)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following: (14.6)
b. <IMAGE>