24. Lipid Metabolism
Total Energy from Fatty Acids
Rank the following molecules based on amount of energy stored in them in increasing order (per mol).
I. Sucrose II. Arachidic III. Glucose IV. Behenic (22:0)
Provide total moles of ATP produced by complete β-oxidation of 3.4 g of palmitic acid (256.43 g/mol).
How many moles of ATP are produced by the complete oxidation of 1 mol of myristic acid?
Arrange these following four molecules in increasing order of their biological energy content (per mole):
a. Sucrose
b. Myristic acid, CH₃(CH₂)₁₂COOH
c. Glucose
d. Capric acid, CH₃(CH₂)₈COOH
How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from complete catabolism of the following compounds?
a. Myristic acid, CH₃(CH₂)₁₂COOH
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole? (18.5, 18.6)
d. lauric acid (C₁₂) or palmitic acid (C₁₆)
Caprylic acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₆ ― COOH, is a C₈ fatty acid found in milk.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of caprylic acid.
Lignoceric acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₂₂ ― COOH, is a C₂₄ fatty acid found in peanut oil in small amounts.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of lignoceric acid.
Consider the complete oxidation of oleic acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₇ ― CH = CH ― (CH₂)₇ ― COOH, which is a C₁₈ monounsaturated fatty acid.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Consider the complete oxidation of palmitoleic acid, CH₃ ― (CH₂)₅ ― CH = CH ― (CH₂)₇ ― COOH, which is a C₁₆ monounsaturated fatty acid found in animal and vegetable oils..
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Arachidic acid is a C₂₀ fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils. (18.6, 18.7)
<IMAGE>
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following:
<IMAGE>
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole? (18.5, 18.6)
d. glucose or caprylic acid (C₈)
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole? (18.5, 18.6)
a. glucose or stearic acid (C₁₈)