24. Lipid Metabolism
Ketone Bodies
Which reaction produces a ketone body with an alcohol functional group? Draw the ketone body.
Which of the following classifications apply to the formation of 3-hydroxybutyrate from acetoacetate?
a. Condensation
b. Hydrolysis
c. Oxidation
d. Reduction
Consider the reactions of ketogenesis.
c. What is the essential role of ketone bodies during prolonged starvation?
What causes acetone to be present in the breath of someone with uncontrolled diabetes?
ALLIED HEALTH A person is brought to the emergency room in what appears to be a drunken stupor. On closer examination, she seems to be breathing very rapidly and you notice a sweet-smelling odor on her breath. You find out this person has not been drinking alcohol. What is her likely condition?
