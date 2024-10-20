1. Matter and Measurements
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
1. Matter and Measurements
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Open Question
A patient has approximately 83 mL of blood pumping by their heart at each beat. By assuming they have a pulse of 75 beats per minute it is calculated that the patient pumps 8.964 x 106 mL in one day. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
244
views
10
rank
Multiple Choice
For 7 hours, an intravenous bag delivers medication to a patient at a rate of 2.75 drops a second with a mass of 42 mg per drop. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
1463
views
22
rank
Open Question
The dispensing of prescription drugs are usually prescribed in units of mg per kg of body weight. A new prescription drug has a recommended dosage of 11 mg/kg. A 75 lb child requires three tablets each weighing 125 mg for their recommended dosage. Identify the given amount and all conversion factors.
199
views
14
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question
Why can two conversion factors be written for an equality such as 1 m = 100 cm?
493
views
Textbook Question
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units: b. nanograms and grams
468
views
Textbook Question
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units: a. centimeters and inches
463
views
Textbook Question
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following: b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
366
views
Textbook Question
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following: a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
530
views
Textbook Question
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications: b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
394
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice