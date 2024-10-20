26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Nitrogenous Bases
Textbook Question
What are the two structural types of bases in DNA and RNA? Which bases correspond to each type?
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine: (17.1)
a. cytosine
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. uracil
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as a purine or a pyrimidine and name them.
b. <IMAGE>
