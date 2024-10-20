1. Matter and Measurements
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
A piece of unknown solid weighs approximately 0.045 lbs. When a scientist places it in a glass beaker the water level increases from 200 mL to 260 mL. What is the density of the unknown solid in g/mL?
If an irregularly shaped apple possesses a density of 0.96 g/cm3, what is its mass in milligrams? (The volume of the given cylinders are in mL).
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following: c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.
Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems: a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?
The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead (see TABLE 2.8)? (2.7)
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder (see TABLE 2.8)? (2.7)
