13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Intro to Hydrocarbons
Textbook Question
There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they? <IMAGE>
Textbook Question
Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.
Textbook Question
Are the pairs of compounds shown below the same molecule, isomers, or different molecules? <IMAGE>
Textbook Question
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
d. <IMAGE>
Textbook Question
Identify the following as alkanes, alkenes, cycloalkenes, or alkynes:
a. <IMAGE>
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following pairs represent structural isomers or the same molecule:
b. <IMAGE>
Textbook Question
Identify the compounds in each of the following pairs as structural isomers or not structural isomers: (11.3)
b. <IMAGE>
