Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional Analysis
If the distance between Washington, D.C. and New York City is 224.9 miles, determine the distance in centimeters.
The average human body is composed of approximately 160 fluid ounces of blood. How many quarts of blood does the average human body possess? (1 gallon = 4 quarts, 1 pint = 2 cups, 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces, 1 quart = 2 pints).
Lipitor, a pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to lower 'bad' cholesterol levels, while boosting 'good' cholesterol levels had over $12 billion in sales last year. Each pill weighs 2.5 g, which contains 4.0% of the active ingredient by mass. What mass in kg of the active ingredient is present in one bottle of 120 pills?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors: d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors: c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors: a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors: b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors: a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems: b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems: a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems: a. The physician has ordered 1.0 g of tetracycline to be given every six hours to a patient. If your stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will you need for one day's treatment?
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.
The white blood cell concentration in normal blood is approximately 12,000 cells/mm^2 of blood. How many white blood cells does a normal adult with 5 L of blood have? Express the answer in scientific notation.
Obtain a package of your favorite snack food and examine the nutritional information on the label. Confirm the caloric value listed by using the conversions listed in the table in the Chemistry in Action feature 'Energy from Food' (p. 191). Alternatively, you can use the estimates for caloric value for a given food as provided in the table. How long would you have to engage in each of the physical activities to burn the calories contained in your snack?
The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in. (2.3, 2.6) d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. ( Area = Length x Width)
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in. (2.3, 2.6) b. What is the width of the box, in centimeters?
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in. (2.3, 2.6) a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?
Gemstones are weighed in carats, where 1 carat = 200 mg exactly. What is the mass in grams of the Hope diamond, the world's largest blue diamond, at 44.4 carats?
In France, grapes are 1.95 euros per kilogram. What is the cost of grapes, in dollars per pound, if the exchange rate is 1.14 dollars/euro? (2.6)
In Mexico, avocados are 48 pesos per kilogram. What is the cost, in cents, of an avocado that weighs 0.45 lb if the exchange ate is 18 pesos to the dollar? (2.6)
To treat a bacterial infection, a doctor orders 4 tablets of amoxicillin per day for 10 days. If each tablet contains 250 mg of amoxicillin, how many ounces of the medication are given in 10 days? (2.6)
a. An athlete with a body mass of 65 kg has 3.0% body fat. How many pounds of body fat does that person have? (2.6)
