3. Ionic Compounds
Polyatomic Ions
3. Ionic Compounds
Polyatomic Ions
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Showing 10 of 10 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The formula for the sulfate ion, SO42–. If the term of 'thio' means the replacement of an oxygen by a sulfur, what is the formula for the thiosulfate ion?
3028
views
14
rank
Multiple Choice
The silicate ion is the silicon version of the carbonate ion. Based on this description, provide the structure of the silicate ion.
1440
views
17
rank
Textbook Question
Write the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions: b. sulfite
454
views
Showing 9 of 9 practice