16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Esters
If the substituent name of benzene is phenyl, which structure represents phenyl propanoate?
Write the formulas of potassium salicylate and disodium oxalate (refer to Table 17.1).
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
d. Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
b. Ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c. <IMAGE>
What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries. (14.3, 14.4)
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
c. <IMAGE>
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
e. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. pentyl formate
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears. (9.4, 10.6, 14.3, 14.4)
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for propyl acetate.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
b. butyl formate
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
d. methyl propanoate
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. propyl benzoate