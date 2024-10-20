4. Molecular Compounds
Dipole Moment (Simplified)
Arrange the following molecules in order of decreasing dipole moment.
H–I H–F H–Br H–Cl
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between a carbon and oxygen atom?
Between which two elements is the difference in electronegativity the greatest?
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between two bromine atoms?
Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond? a. from 0.0 to 0.4 b. from 0.5 to 1.8 c. from 1.9 to 3.3
For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each. a. N and F
Based on electronegativity differences, would you expect bonds between the following pairs of atoms to be largely ionic or largely covalent? b. Ca and Cl
Consider the following bonds: Ca and O, C and O, K and O, O and O, and N and O. (6.7) d. Arrange the covalent bonds in order of decreasing polarity.
Select the more polar bond in each of the following pairs: (6.7) c. Br―Cl or S―Cl
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic: (6.7) c. Na and Cl
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic: (6.7) b. C and C
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic: (6.7) a. Si and Cl
