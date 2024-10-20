15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Aldehydes
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Which of the following molecules contain aldehyde or ketone functional groups? You may want to refer to Table 15.1, Table 12.1, and Figure 15.3 to help in your identification. Copy the formulas and circle these functional groups.
a. <IMAGE> Prostaglandin E₁
b. <IMAGE> Testosterone (a male hormone)
c. <IMAGE> Vanillin (a flavoring agent)
d. C₄H₉COCH₃
e. C₄H₉CHO
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
An aldehyde with four carbons
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a.Octanal
b.Methyl phenyl ketone
c.4-Methylhexanal
d.Methyl tert-butyl ketone
Give systematic, IUPAC names for the following compounds. Redraw each in line structure format.
O
II
a. CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂
O
II
b. CH₃CH₂CCH₂CH₃
CH₃ O
I II
c. CH₃CH₂CHCH₂CH
d. Dipropyl ketone
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C₄H₇BrO
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
3-Methylpentanal
Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:
4-Ethyl-2-isopropylhexanal
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
A 6-carbon cyclic ketone with a methyl group on the beta carbon
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.3)
a. 4-chlorobenzaldehyde
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.3)
b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the aldehydes and ketones that have the formula C₅H₁₀O. (12.3)
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
b. 2,3-dichlorobutanal
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
c. 3-chlorocyclopentanone
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
d. 3-methylpentanal
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following: (12.3)
d. 3-methylhexanal