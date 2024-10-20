11. Nuclear Chemistry
Types of Radiation
Identify the type of particle or radiation for each of the following: b. ¹₁H
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements: 1. alpha particle 2. beta particle 3. gamma radiation c. can be very harmful if ingested
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements: 1. alpha particle 2. beta particle 3. gamma radiation b. shielding protection includes lead or thick concrete
Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements: 1. alpha particle 2. beta particle 3. gamma radiation c. travels only a short distance in air
Complete each of the following bombardment reactions: d. ? + ⁶⁴₂₈Ni → ²⁷²₁₁₁Rg + ¹₀n
Identify and write the symbol for each of the five nuclides in the decay series shown in Problem.
List three of the five ways in which a nuclear reaction differs from a chemical reaction.
In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.
Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both: b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.
Identify the starting radioisotopes needed to balance each of these nuclear reactions: a. b.
Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons. Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following: (5.2)
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons. Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following: (5.2)
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission: (5.1, 5.2) a. ²⁷₁₃Al → ²⁷₁₃Al + ⁰₀γ
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission: (5.1, 5.2) c. ²¹⁸₈₅At → ²¹⁴₈₃Bi + ⁴₂He
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission: (5.1, 5.2) b. ⁹⁰₃₈Sr → ⁹⁰₃₉Y + ⁰₋₁e
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission: (5.1, 5.2) a. ¹²⁷₅₅Cs → ¹²⁷₅₄Xe + ⁰₊₁e
a. What are the products in the fission of uranium-235 that make possible a nuclear chain reaction? (5.6)
All the elements beyond uranium, the transuranium elements, have been prepared by bombardment and are not naturally occurring elements. The first transuranium element neptunium, Np, was prepared by bombarding U-238 with neutrons to form a neptunium atom and a beta particle. Complete the following equation: (5.2) ¹₀n + ²³⁸₉₂U →? + ?
Thorium-232 decays by a 10-step series, ultimately yielding lead-208. How many α particles and how many β particles are emitted?
