9. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
The diagram to the right shows plots of vapor pressure versus temperature for a solvent and a solution.
What is the approximate boiling-point elevation for the solution?
When 1 mol of HCl is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by 1.0 °C, but when 1 mol of acetic acid, CH₃CO₂H is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by only 0.5 °C. Explain.
HF is a weak electrolyte and HBr is a strong electrolyte. Which of the curves in the figure represents the change in the boiling point of an aqueous solution when 1 mole of HF is added to 1 kg of water, and which represents the change when 1 mol of HBr is added?
Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.
