25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Amino Acid Catabolism: Carbon Atoms
Which intermediate can be produced from degradation of carbon atoms in glutamate?
Three metabolites that can result from the breakdown of the carbon skeleton of amino acids are ketone bodies, acetyl-CoA, and glucose. Briefly describe how each of these metabolites can be produced from amino acid catabolism.
a. Name the four compounds within the citric acid cycle that the carbon skeletons of the glucogenic amino acid enter as.
Can an amino acid be both glucogenic and ketogenic? Explain why or why not.
What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids? (18.7)
a. histidine
What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids? (18.7)
d. phenylalanine
What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. tyrosine
What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
b. asparagine
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
a. alanine
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. valine
Name the metabolic substrate(s) that can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids:
c. cysteine