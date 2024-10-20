14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
Determine the name of the alkene product formed in the following dehydration reaction.
The following alkenes can be prepared by dehydration of an appropriate alcohol. Show the structure of the alcohol in each case that would provide the alkene shown as the major product.
b. <IMAGE>
e. 1,4-Pentadiene
Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which do you think will be the major product(s)? Which do you think will be the minor product(s)? It is alright to have more than one major and minor product. <IMAGE>
Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which alkenes can exist as cis–trans isomers? Draw them, in both condensed and line structure, and identify each as cis or trans. Explain your choices. <IMAGE>
What alkenes might be formed by dehydration of the following alcohols? If more than one product is possible in a given case, indicate which is major.
What alcohols yield the following alkenes as the major product on dehydration?
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions: (12.4)
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene produced by each of the following dehydration reactions:
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene produced by each of the following dehydration reactions:
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions: (12.4)
The reverse reaction of hydration is dehydration. The dehydration of an alcohol involves removing an OH from one carbon and an H from the carbon next to it to form an alkene. In glycolysis, the enzyme enolase catalyzes the dehydration of 2-phosphoglycerate to form phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP), which contains a carbon–carbon double bond. Complete the reaction below by drawing the structure of PEP.
<IMAGE>