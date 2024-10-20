8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Heating and Cooling Curves
8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Heating and Cooling Curves
If 53.2kJ of heat are added to a 15.5g ice cube at - 5.00 oC, what will be the resulting state and temperature of the substance?
Assume that you have a sample of gas at 350 K in a sealed container, as represented in part (a). Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represents the gas after the temperature is lowered from 350 K to 150 K and if the gas has a boiling point of 200 K? Which drawing represents the gas at 150 K if the gas has a boiling point of 100 K?
Using the values for the heat of fusion, specific heat of water, and/or heat of vaporization, calculate the amount of heat energy in each of the following: c. kilojoules needed to melt 24.0 g of ice at 0 °C, warm the liquid to 100 °C, and change it to steam at 100 °C
The following graph is a heating curve for chloroform, a solvent for fats, oils, and waxes: (3.7)
d. At the following temperatures, is chloroform a solid, liquid, or gas?
-80 °C, -40 °C; 25 °C; 80 °C
A hot-water bottle for a patient contains 725 g of water at 65 °C. If the water cools to body temperature (37 °C), how many kilojoules of heat could be transferred to sore muscles? (3.6)
A 45-g piece of ice at 0.0 °C is added to a sample of water at 8.0 °C. All of the ice melts and the temperature of the water decreases to 0.0 °C. How many grams of water were in the sample? (3.6, 3.7)
In a large building, oil is used in a steam boiler heating system. The combustion of 1.0 lb of oil provides 2.4 x 10⁷ J (3.4, 3.6) b. How many kilograms of oil are needed to change 150 kg of water to steam at 100 °C?
